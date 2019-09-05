Triple-digit heat has returned to Texoma’s forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We had to bump up temperatures in the weekend forecast. High pressure dominates our weather pattern through at least Sunday, keeping skies sunny and temperatures hot. The forecast highs for Friday and Saturday are 100 degrees. They will be our 23rd and 24th triple digit days of the summer. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s as we kick off high school football games Friday evening. The weekend will be hot and breezy with gusty south winds and highs near 100 degrees.