WF YMCA project closer to completion, celebrate 1 year of gymnastics center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls YMCA is making progress with their $14 million capital improvement project. They are kicking off the last phase of construction.
But they are already seeing the fruits of their labor. The Stephens Family Gymnastics Center they built was the first installment of the project and has been open for a year.
Presley Moore grew up taking gymnastics at the YMCA, so being an instructor at the new gymnastics center is full circle for her.
“It has been so amazing to be in a huge facility like this. I did gymnastics for a long time in a small gym so seeing these girls get to utilize everything that we have available is just so awesome it helps them progress so fast,” she said.
Moore is helping to give kids an outlet just like the one she had as a kid. YMCA’s Mission Advancement Director Noel Filer says that's their whole goal.
“It’s been our great joy to have this new gymnastics facility, our goal is to get kids moving we want to get them away from their screens. So, whether that’s in gymnastics, or basketball, or soccer, we want them moving and healthy,” Filer said.
The YMCA plans see their mission through soon. Passersby can see the exterior of a giant building at the Bill Bartley Family Branch.
It will be a decked-out sports complex with two gyms and a soccer field. Attached in the front is the frame of a new childcare center that filer says will be state-of-the-art.
“That’s been a dire need of ours. We’re very committed to providing the very best education for our kids,” Filer said.
Perhaps the most amazing thing about the project is that it was made possible in large part thanks to the generosity of the community.
Filer said, “This has been my life’s work for the last couple of years but it’s been an absolute team approach. There’s so many people that have pulled together to make it happen. That’s the beauty of our community. When there’s a need that has been identified, people of this community can rise up and do incredible things.”
The multipurpose sports complex is on track to be completed by the end of the year. The early childcare center is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.
