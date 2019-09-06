Blood drive in honor of Lauren Landavazo happening now

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Landavazos are having a blood drive right now until 6 p.m. at the Faith Masonic Lodge, 3503 Kemp Blvd. in honor of Lauren Landavazo.
Lauren was shot and killed while walking home from school in Wichita Falls. The 13-year-old girl was taken far too soon by convicted murderer Kody Lott.
Blood donors will get a limited edition Boots and Badges t-shirt while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment, contact Dave Yonts at 940-867-7649.
