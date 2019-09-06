DPS Trooper charged with drug possession and evidence tampering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A former Highway Patrol Trooper is being charged for allegedly mishandling evidence.
Chad Harden of Iowa Park is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.
Harden was suspended from duty in June when The Texas Rangers were made aware of the allegations. He has since resigned.
The findings of the investigation were turned over to the Wichita County district attorney who then presented the case to a Wichita County Grand Jury.
Harden was arrested and booked into Wichita County Jail following the grand jury’s indictments.
All other inquiries will go through the Wichita County district attorney’s office.
