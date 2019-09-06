Get ready for a hot weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our weekend forecast offers no break from the summertime heat. In fact, Wichita Falls could make it to one hundred degrees both today and Saturday. Like the past few days, skies will be sunny this afternoon and winds will be light from the south. Atmospheric conditions simply won’t allow for rain anytime soon. Winds are forecast to become stronger Sunday through Tuesday as low pressure deepens to our north.