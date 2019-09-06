Interactive children’s exhibit coming to Museum of North Texas History

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A brand new interactive children’s exhibit is coming to the Museum of North Texas History in Wichita Falls.
“We kept thinking what can we do to make our museum more child friendly, more young family friendly, well the way to do that is to have an interactive children’s exhibit,” museum board member Becky Trammell said.
“We’re so excited to have kids come in and be able to learn in a hands-on environment about the history of north Texas,” museum director, Madeleine Calcote said.
The opening of the exhibit will coincide with Texoma Gives.
"Last year that was our fundraising campaign and we want to show own donors and the community what we were able to do with their donations, we were able to open this exhibit,” Calcote said.
This project has been in the works for about two years and will showcase some of the area’s rich history. One of those areas being aviation in Wichita Falls.
“We’ve got these buttons on the wings that you can sit on if you want and you can press the button and it will light up the corresponding airplane on the walls. So, the Curtis Jenny is right over there and all of the planes featured on this wall have been flown at call field, Sheppard Air Force Base, or one of the local regional airports,” Calcote said.
The exhibit features artwork created by local artist, Marsha Wright-Reeves.
“We love working with local artists and organizations and we really put this exhibit together with a lot of help from the community, Calcote said.
The unveiling is Thursday September 12th at 10 am. The museum will be participating in Texoma Gives this year too, raising money for their field-trip program
