Meals on Wheels needs volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - THE Kitchen - Meals on Wheels is in need of more volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors.
The need comes from school starting again and volunteers are specifically needed for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
If you’re interested, please contact Cindy Humphrey at chumphrey@thekitchenwf.org or (940) 631-8920.
According to their website, Meals on Wheels began over 50 years ago in 1965. Seniors met at the Red Door Senior Citizen’s Center and delivered meals to those who were unable to meet due to illness. It began as a few meals being delivered to friends and developed into acts of service to feed the hungry in Wichita Falls.
THE Kitchen is also a caterer at the Kid’s Cafe with their Kids Meals Program.
