MSU Texas gives a peak inside new Centennial Hall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students are excited to finally begin learning inside of Midwestern State University’s newest building Centennial Hall.
The facility is decked out with the newest technology for students in the health sciences and human services fields.
Midwestern State University hopes the Centennial Hall can help students hit the ground running when they graduate.
The university is also making history with a partnership that helped create the Shimadzu School of Radiologic Sciences. It is filled with the latest x-ray technology that students get to learn on.
Junior Radiological technology student Natalie Hardon said, “The body has always interested me and learning about the bones, so I came here to pursue that dream of mine. Then they got this new equipment, so it helped make it even more exciting.”
Marketing Manager for Shimadzu Medical Systems Frank Serrao explained how the partnership with MSU came about, “Last summer, one of MSU’s alumni who was a regional manager for Shimadzu in the Dallas area brought to my attention that MSU was actually building Centennial Hall.”
The alumni connection led to the corporation’s first ever partnership with a public university in the United States.
“Education is the key to moving forward and to evolving,” Serrao stated.
MSU instructors say that with all the state-of-the-art tech that centennial hall has to offer, students will evolve into highly sought after hires in their fields.
Graduate coordinator and lab instructor Lynette Watts explained, “For the students to be able to come in here and learn on digital equipment, the equipment they’re going to work on in the hospitals, is absolutely amazing. I’m excited for them to start this journey here with us, then move out into clinical, really just get their hands in it, and understand how this equipment works and what they can do with it.”
Centennial Hall’s official grand opening and ribbon coming will take place on Friday, September 6 beginning at 3:30 pm.
