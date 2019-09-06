News Channel 6 City Guide: The Ember Shop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at The Ember Shop in Wichita Falls. The family owned and operated business has been making your house feel more like a home since 1971.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.