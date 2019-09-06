Wanted sex offender captured in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A wanted sex offender was taken into custody on Thursday, Sept. 5 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Wichita Falls Police Department.
Jarrod Drew Barker was booked into the Wichita Falls County Jail and is being charged with Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice, and a Parole Violation and Failure To Comply Sex Offenders Duty To Register/10yrs charge from Aug. 27.
His previous sex offenses are for Online Solicitation of a Child and two counts of Attempted Sexual Assault. The victim was a 14-year-old female and is Barker is currently on parole for the Attempted Sexual Assault.
Barker is originally from El Paso, TX.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, Barker absconded from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Blvd.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.