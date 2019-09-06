Wichita Falls ISD enrollment possibly up this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD enrollment could be up this year for the first time in seven years.
When comparing tenth day enrollment numbers, there are 47 more students enrolled in the district this year compared to the same time last year.
However, district leaders have stressed that the official enrollment calculation doesn’t happen until next month when the Texas Education Agency measures districts across the state.
Once that happens, they’ll know where they stand for the year.
“I think there’s a lot going on in Wichita Falls right now to keep people here," said Michael Kuhrt, WFISD Superintendent Our economy seems to be really good. Our employment rates are good. In other words I think people that want to work can find jobs. Hopefully those help us stabilize a little bit too when we have disasters or whatever it may be we don’t see such big fluctuations.”
According to their website, WFISD enrolled approximately 14,000 students in August 2016.
The Texas Education Agency is tasked with distributing state and federal funding to schools, as well as administrating a statewide assessment program and accountability system.
