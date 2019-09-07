Excitement at MSU Texas’s Centennial Hall Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -This has been a long time in the making about four and a half years of dedication and ideas in work from campus and the individuals that occupy this building. We are really excited to introduce it to the community and the world today," Provost Dr. James Johnston said.
"I cannot believe this day has finally come. We have watched this from a dirt parking lot and grow up and come to see it turn to fruition it a kind of a once in a LIFE time event for our students and faculty to be able to experience in this building, "Dean of Health Science and Human Services Jeff Killon said.
Though Health and Sciences, students have already begun classes in the new building today doors for everyone else like they will continue to do in the future.
"It also a campus space. There are labs specialist to the health Sciences. This is truly meant as a campus space and some of the cross-discipline lesson and scenario that delivery here and we will see here and will see here are very exciting to have the facility to do that," Dr. Johnston said.
Students like Stephanie Williams are equally, if not more excited.
"I am really excited just to learn how to take actual x-rays which we can do on the practice model and it just great actually," Williams said.
The Provost said with this new state of the art technology, and flexible space possibilities are endless.
