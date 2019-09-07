Getting Sikes Lake trash-free

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With trash bags, claw grippers and even kayaks, volunteers walked along Sikes Lake working to de-clutter the area.
“People visit this place a lot. So it’s really popular and if we keep it clean, people will get the idea that it’s supposed to be clean and they don’t throw their trash,” said Terry McKee, who organized the event through the Texas Master Naturalists.
McKee and the Texas Master Naturalists partnered with MSU Texas back in the early 2000′s as a way to bring the community together in order to better it.
“This is a way to get the community involved and let them know we need to keep our environment clean,” said McKee.
Mandy Withey and other freshmen from MSU’s basketball team were just some of the people that helped out this morning. McKee said on average they see over a hundred volunteers each year.
“We just thought this was a great opportunity to help our community because we’re all new here and we just haven’t had that opportunity yet,” said Withey.
Once volunteers fill their trash bags MSU facilities comes and takes them to where they need to go. All people have to do is help collect it, as well ensure the lake stays as litter-free as possible.
“I’m just excited to help. I think we’re all excited,” said Withey.
“Enjoy the clean lake and keep it clean,” added McKee.
