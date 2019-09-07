Hundreds attend Centennial Hall grand opening at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For anyone who heads to Centennial Hall, the first eye-catching element they will be met with is The Spirit of the Mustangs horses, designed by artist Vic Payne.
“I feel like my work is only a little, small piece of the artwork. When you look at this building – the architecture work, the landscaping here – the works of mankind are pretty awesome,” Payne said.
From the four mustangs representing a student’s journey from freshman year to senior year, to the western landscape and modern architecture that has the feel of a hospital, the $34 million building is a sight to behold.
Officials at Midwestern State University are excited to see it all come into fruition.
Provost James Johnston played a large part in bringing about the project that aims to merge technology and education.
“I wanted it to have a theater-in-the-round kind of feel. So, when you stand in the middle you just feel in the middle of the action of everything that’s happening. I think the students have felt the same energy learning in this building,” Johnston said.
Students have also gotten to learn by using the latest equipment in their fields.
The facility has everything from simulation rooms to state-of-the-art digital x-ray machines.
MSU Texas President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley said the goal is for students to be a step ahead once they graduate and enter the workforce.
Dr. Shipley stated, “What’s fascinating is it’s going to propel them towards top-notch careers because the equipment is so cutting edge. So, it’ll make our graduates so much more competitive in the health science job market.”
