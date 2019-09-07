WF resident killed in Lindsay, OK crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A vehicle crash near Lindsay, OK has left one Wichita Falls resident dead and one Marlow, OK resident uninjured on Friday, Sept. 7 around 12:45 p.m.
The fatal collision claimed the life of Gary P. Organ, 64, of Wichita Falls and left Steven K. McKinnis, 53, of Marlow uninjured.
According to OK DPS, Organ was traveling northbound on SH76 when, for unknown reason, his vehicle went left of the center and struck McKinnis’s southbound vehicle. Mckinnis was pinned for about one hour and 30 minutes before being extracted by the Lindsay Fire Department.
Lindsay EMS pronounced Organ dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision and Organ has been transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City, OK.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
