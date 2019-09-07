WFPD holds hiring assessment at local school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held a written and physical hiring assessment for applicants at the Barwise Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m.
Jeff Hughes, WFPD public information officer, said “We have a group of men and women that’re trying to start their journey to become Wichita Falls police officers. Our hiring process has been underway the last half of the summer. The application deadline was last week and today is that testing."
Applicants that pass both tests will be enrolled in the WFPD Police Academy to learn how to become an officer.
Hughes said "They’re taking a written test first. Once they take that written exam, they’ll move out to the gym area and to the track area to do a physical fitness assessment.”
The physical assessment consisted of running a timed 300 meter and 1 1/2 mile lap around the track, push-ups and pulling a weighted sled. The applicants also had to demonstrate their ability to properly sit in a vehicle and use an unloaded firearm.
Hughes said some applicants may fail the physical test due to attrition that happens between each stage of the test.
“Hopefully it goes really well today," Hughes said. "Ahead of time inside the job post, it kinda tells them what’s required of them during this process with the written test and some of the physical fitness requirements. Hopefully they all show up today and they’re prepared and excited to begin their journey as a Wichita Falls police officer.”
This is the first time WFPD has partnered with Barwise Middle School for assessments and Hughes said partnerships with schools are beneficial because they already have the facilities that WFPD needs to conduct the assessments.
Hughes said future hiring opportunities similar to this one all depend on how the Saturday assessment go and anyone interested should keep an eye on WFPD website and their Facebook page.
