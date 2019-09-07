Rain chances are back in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Today was a pretty hot day for this time of the year. Our average temperature for this time of the year is around 93 degrees. However, today we were well above that. We saw temperatures close to triple digits across Texoma. But there is good news in the forecast. Temperatures are starting to trend downward starting tomorrow. Temperatures look to fall to the mid 90s in just a few days. But wait there’s more good news, we have rain chances in the next 7 days. We are at that time of the year where much of the area needs rain desperately. Rain chances will start as early as Tuesday evening. These rain chances will continue towards the end of the 7-day forecast as well will some cooler temperatures.