BBB talks donation scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda joined us in studio today to talk about some charitable donation scams that the BBB would like to warn you about.
As recovery efforts begin to address the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the BBB encourages donors to support experienced disaster relief organizations that are clear about what activities that the support will fund.
In previous weather disasters, they have seen crowdfunding posts from individuals not associated to a credible donation organization. Even if sincere, such efforts may risk lives, complicate access by professional efforts and potentially divert donations.
The BBB also expects to see price-gougers and “storm chasers” looking to make a quick buck off of preparation and clean-up efforts.
The BBB is suggesting these tips when donating:
- Verify the trustworthiness of soliciting relief organizations by visiting Give.org.
- See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas.
- See if the charity’s website or appeal clearly describes what the charity can do to address immediate and long term relief needs.
- Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or is raising money for other groups.
- Be cautious about gifts of clothing, food or other in-kind donations. Donated goods may impose extra costs on a charity and may not meet the most urgent needs.
Also they say you should understand crowdfunding. If you decide to contribute to an individual via crowdfunding, it is safest to give to people you personally know.
For more information or tips you can always visit the BBB Wichita Falls website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.