Boil order for Archer City in effect immediately

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Due to low disinfection residuals, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Archer City to issue a boil order.
Residents are asked to boil their water prior to consumption.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, they said in the press release.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to residents that they can resume normal water consumption without boiling. We will keep residents updated on the status of the boil order.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Billy Ballard, Water Superintendent at (940) 574-4621 or George Huffman, City Manager at (940) 574-4570.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.