Cadillac Ranch vandalized Sunday night

AMARILLO, Texas (TNN) - A famous Texas landmark, Cadillac Ranch, was the site of a crime late Sunday night.
Authorities say the oldest Cadillac at the Ranch, located just west of Amarillo, was deliberately set on fire.
The car is still structurally sound but several layers of paint and the interior were burned.
The ranch owners intend to press charges.
Cadillac Ranch is a public art installation created in 1974 by Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez and Doug Michels, who were a part of the art group Ant Farm.
The installation features ten Cadillac’s buried in the ground, front first.
