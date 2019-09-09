Café Con Leche Community Café tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Café Con Leche will be hosting a Community Café tonight, September 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Vernon College’s Century City Center Campus in room 606. The Century City Center Campus in located at 4105 Maplewood Ave.
They will be providing refreshments at this forum, which is titled, “Empowering Communities Through Education.”
The English presentation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a Spanish presentation at 7:05 p.m. and running through 8:00 p.m.
For more information about this event or other upcoming events you can visit their Facebook page, website or call (940)-923-7934 or (940)-613-6348.
Café Con Leche does an amazing job of helping first-time college students access financial aid, navigate the enrollment process and ultimately succeed in their higher education efforts.
Café Con Leche also allows parents to learn more about education and career opportunities for their children in a non-threatening setting.
Facilitated by Gonzalo Robles, Educational Consultant, these forums take place in familiar places, such as schools, universities, community centers, neighborhoods and churches around the state.
Robles encourages parents to discuss the fears and obstacles they face when making decisions about sending their students to a post-secondary educational institution and creating a “Culture of High Expectations” at home.
Robles’ vision is to have families thinking and planning for college from the time their students enter elementary school.
Café Con Leche was first developed by the Institute for Public School Initiatives (IPSI) at The University of Texas at Austin.
