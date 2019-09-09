Hospice of WF volunteer training later this month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is looking for volunteers for many different facets of the organization. They will be having training sessions for volunteers starting later in September.
The training sessions will be between September 26 and October 24 each Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All training sessions will be held at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online Training will also be available.
They invite those who might be interested in volunteering with Hospice of Wichita Falls to call one the Volunteer Coordinators at (940)-691-0982 and discuss their talents, interests and availability.
Hospice of Wichita Falls volunteers can make a difference by offering friendship and support to individuals near the end of their lives.
Hospice volunteers are men and women who have a sincere desire to help others.
They have many opportunities for volunteering at Hospice of Wichita Falls based on your areas of interest, schedule, and special gifts.
You may choose to have direct patient contact and visit those individuals at their place of residence or spend some time in the inpatient care facility. You could choose to help with some of the administrative duties or in the bereavement program.
They have volunteer opportunities that will suit everyone who would like to be a part of the program.
During training, they will educate you on the Hospice philosophy and the history of Hospice of Wichita Falls. They will have speakers participate in the training from various disciplines within their organization. Through training, volunteers learn how to give the gift of their hearts in providing emotional support, companionship and respite care to our patients and their families.
They are always in need of additional volunteers in all areas at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Hospice of Wichita Falls would like to encourage you to wait at least one year after a significant loss before becoming a volunteer.
