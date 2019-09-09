House Bill 3 affecting Tax Ratification Election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFISD officials announced on Monday that House Bill 3 could be affecting the results of the Tax Ratification Election (TRE).
Voters overwhelmingly supported the Tax Ratification Election, however because the Texas Education Agency is not recognizing tax ratification elections from this year if a school district did not already include in their strategic plan that they were looking to hold a TRE. The information was required to be included in a strategic plan by January 1, 2019.
The tax rate will still be lowered, but without the results of the TRE it will only be lowered to $1.15, instead of $1.06 and the school district will not get the extra $1.4 million in revenue they were expecting when they voted to raise the maintenance and operations rate.
WFISD officials say that they are seeking legal council from attorneys on this matter.
Tonight at 10 p.m., Camille Connor sits down with WFISD Superintendent, Michael Kuhrt, and will have more on his to reaction about the information he says TEA brought to the district’s attention only a week ago.
