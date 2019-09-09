I-44 lane closures for interchange update

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A contractor paving I-44 needs to pour new hot mix pavement at the interchange located at the Northbound I-44 split with Spur 325 in Wichita Falls.
There will be lane closures this evening in order to keep one lane open for both I-44 and Spur 325. They will be doing this at night to alleviate traffic jam concerns and allow the crews to work safely.
On Sunday night, the three right lanes were closed, one at a time, to finish up the paving on this job. Tonight, Monday, September 9, the crew expects to repave the left lane of I-44. Closures start at 6:30 p.m.
No detours are needed because they will keep at least one lane open during this roadway improvement.
Since it is also a night job, traffic is expected to be light and move through slower but quickly.
Since motorists don’t have an extra lane to move over for workers, drivers are required by law to slow down to 50 mph. The work zone speed limit for this night time closure is 40 mph.
Officers will be able to write you a Move Over, Slow Down ticket which will cost up to $2,000 as you could be criminally responsible for injury or death to a highway worker and/or first responder.
