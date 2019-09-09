SBDC Boots to Business Reboot for Veterans and their families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -This week the Small Business Development Center and Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for a two-day workshop called Boots to Business Reboot. It’s for Veterans and their families interested in small business ownership. Organization leaders share how important this program is, and the impact Veteran-owned businesses will have in Wichita Falls.
After serving in the military for 14 years, Paul Pest knew his next path running a business full-time.
“I was in the military looking at getting out, and I went to Boot to Business and talked to them for a while and stared it up from there. We had an idea, and they helped us bring that idea to life,”said Pest.
Pest owns Texoma Laser and does custom engraving on just about anything. Mentor, Don Leslie business consultant at the SBDC, says small business owner like Paul is a great example of what he is hoping to accomplish with the Boot to Business Reboot Workshop.
“The reason we want to look at this is because all we need to do is look in our own backyard and see that we have Sheppard Air force Base as and the military personal as we know come with a certain tenacity leadership skills that lean themselves perfectly to business entrepreneurship,” Dan Leslie, Business consultant said.
So, the SBDC and Chamber of Commerce are bringing out all the tools and resources with this free program.
“This brings together those from the community that are going to help teach at eh Boots to Business Reboot with the individuals with the great ideas,”said Adrene Wike
“This us huge because we want our veterans to stay, we want them to be successful and to have a quality of life. The fact of the matter is Small business is big business one out of every ten business are veteran-owned,”Leslie said.
The two-day event will take place September 12-13 from 8:30 am -5:00 pm. It will be held at Vernon-College-Century City Center and for more information contact Dan Leslie at daniel.leslie@msutexas.edu.
