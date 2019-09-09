Still hot but no triple-digit heat this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Quiet and relatively hot weather continues for the first half of the week. The average high this time of the year is 91. Forecast highs will be in the mid 90s for the next few days. We are seeing rain this morning in both west and south Texas but Texoma’s rain chances aren’t very good and may not be until later in the week. A trough of low pressure across the western Unites States is responsible for the west Texas rain. The trough will drift north and east through the week. That will help our rain chances a little later in the week but none of the models bring promising rain chances. Despite late-week rain chances, high temperatures will still be in the 90s.