UPDATE: Warrant issued for Altus murder suspect, details released

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A First Degree Murder warrant has been issued for the suspect in a fatal weekend shooting in Altus.
According to court documents, Quamell Daunte Massenberg, 28, has officially been charged with the murder which happened near the intersection of Joy and Victory early Sunday morning.
The warrant information says the victim, Tychance Martin, was shot multiple times in the back after being involved in a fight with Massenberg’s brother. Martin allegedly owed the brother $30.
Multiple witnesses identified Quamell as the shooter to police or told them he had a gun the night of the shooting.
Police are encouraging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quamell Massenburg to contact the Altus police department (580) 482-4121 or your local law enforcement.
You can also contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
