WF City Council Meeting in the morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tomorrow, September 10, at 8:30 a.m. the Wichita Falls City Council will meet at the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers to discuss numerous points including the proposed property tax rate.
On August 20, 2019, the City Council voted to express its intent to adopt a maximum property tax rate for the 2019-2020 fiscal year of $0.763323 per $100 of assessed property value on the property tax roll.
This proposed tax rate is above the effective tax rate of $0.706083, and results in additional tax revenue than the prior year.
As a result, state law requires that the City Council publish notices in the newspaper and conduct two public hearings on the property tax rate before it can be adopted.
This public hearing is the second of two hearings on this matter. The first public hearing was conducted on September 3, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers.
These hearings provide the public opportunities to make comments to the City Council prior to adopting the budget and tax rate for the ensuing fiscal year.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the budget and tax rate at the regularly scheduled Council meeting of September 17, 2019.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.