WF Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy starts tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department will be starting the Citizen’s Fire Academy tomorrow, September 10.
This will be a 7-week academy meeting on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The dates of the academy are September 10 through October 22 with Graduation being held on Saturday, October 26.
Classes will be at the Public Safety Training Center and the WF Fire Drill Field.
This will be a hands-on and classroom firefighter experience. Participants will learn the entire history of the WFFD from its inception to the present time.
Dinner will be provided at the first meeting tomorrow and at Graduation. Snacks and water will be provided on the other nights.
