Woman wanted for burglary of a building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Take a look at this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect
Brittnie Sierra-Rexan Fannon, 32-years-old, is wanted for burglary of a building.
She is described as a female with brown hair, blue eyes, stands 5′ 5″ and is around 200 lbs.
This Fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself.
You never have to give your name, and if you know her whereabouts or any information that would lead to her arrest, you may be eligible for a $500 cash reward.
Please Call: Crime Stoppers Twenty-Four Hours a day at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area call: 1-800-322-9888.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.