Altus Public Schools now offering virtual classroom option

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Public Schools is now giving students an opportunity to take classes online.
The Altus Public Virtual School is a new program which gives students the option of taking classes in a traditional setting, online or combining the two into a unique experience. The program allows students to take classes online and also participate in school sponsored extra-curricular activities.
Officials say the program is designed for students who would do well in an online learning environment or are already seeing success in an online program.
“We are excited about the opportunities Altus Public Virtual School will bring to the families of Southwest Oklahoma. We are proud of our traditional schools and the level of education they provide students, however, we also believe in choices for families. Altus Public Virtual School is another option for families that will allow students to utilize online school as well as participate in the wide variety of excellent extra-curricular activities that Altus Schools provide,” said Superintendent Roe Worbes. “This is a game-changer for current students enrolled in other online programs. APVS opens doors to ROTC, academic teams, robotics teams, marching band, symphonic band, vocal music, musical theater, athletics and so much more.”
The district will be holding two meeting for parents and students to gather more information. The first will be held on September 16 at 5 p.m. on Altus Air Force Base at Rivers Elementary. The second will be at 4 p.m. on September 19 at the Altus Public Library.
For more information about the virtual school or begin the enrollment process, contact the Director of Alternative Programs of Altus Public Schools Janet Harms at 580-481-2613 or email her at jharms@altusps.com.
