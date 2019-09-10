Annual local non-profit donation event Thursday

Texoma Gives is a day full of donations, supporting local non-profits and sharing the love. (Source: Texoma Gives Facebook Page)
By Katelyn Fox | September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:12 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An annual area-wide day of giving is this Thursday and non-profits are gearing up for your donations.

Texoma Gives is a day of donation, supporting local non-profits, and sharing the love.

There will be more than 200 non-profits involved in this year’s Texoma Gives event.

The initiative, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation allows donors to go online, find, and support the non-profits you’re most passionate and donate what you can.

The event will be held, Thursday, September 12, starting at 6:00 a.m. and running through 10:00 p.m. that night.

To appropriately participate in the Texoma Gives event, organizers ask all donations be made to the non-profit of your choice through their website.

You can also look over their Facebook Page to see many of the local non-profits involved.

