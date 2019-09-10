Cafe Con Leche preparing students for collegiate success

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When it comes to college, applying and even figuring out how to pay for it all can be overwhelming. That’s why Cafe Con Leche is stepping up to help. Tonight, they held one of many “Community Cafe’s”, with the goal of encouraging young people to go to college and in doing so, improve the community. This cafe was held at Vernon College.
Since 2011, founder Gonzalo Robles and his organization have served more than 8,000 families.
“We know that the college application process can be overwhelming and confusing for most families, so at this event we try to answer as many questions and in a simple way that parents can understand,” Robles said. “What we're trying to create here in Wichita Falls is a college-going culture.”
Along with college readiness, former students, and now Cafe Con Leche mentors, were highlighted to show the program’s success.
Monse Benitez has been with Cafe for five years and was a part of the road to college program.
“Cafe has really helped all of us, all of our seniors, all of our upcoming seniors, our high schoolers learn more about college, learn more about college entrance exams you know and it helped us build a culture of high expectations,” Benitez said.
Cafe member Adrian Salcedo says he enjoys seeing students get to the point where they realize they can achieve anything.
“You’re having an impact on the lives of everybody your working with and that you can help as many people as possible,” Salcedo said.
Robles explained that a high school diploma just isn't good enough anymore, and what families learn tonight will lead the next generation to success.
The next Community Café event is September 23rd at MSU Texas, lasting from 6-8 pm. Starting next month, the first of four financial aid events will be held too, with the first on October 5th also at MSU Texas.
