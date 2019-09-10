Clear bag policy change to MSU Football games

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University recently announced some changes to the policy on sizes and types of bag that will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium for MSU Football games.
Starting on September 21, only bags that are clear and are not larger than 12″ long by 12″ high by 6″ wide, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, and small clutch purses, with or without a strap, no bigger than 4.5″ by 6.5″ and seat cushions without pockets or compartments will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium. Exceptions will be made for medical necessity bags after inspection at any gate.
Prohibited items are to include, but are not limited to: purses or bags larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags or binocular cases. Prohibited items must be returned to vehicles.
Fans will still be permitted to carry in approved items without a bag, such as binoculars, cameras and smart phones.
MSU Texas will have their first home game of the 2019 season on Saturday, September 21 against UT Permian Basin. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
