Clear bag policy change to MSU Football games

Starting on September 21, only bags that are clear and are not larger than 12″ long by 12″ high by 6″ wide, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags, and small clutch purses, with or without a strap, no bigger than 4.5″ by 6.5″ and seat cushions without pockets or compartments will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium. Exceptions will be made for medical necessity bags after inspection at any gate.