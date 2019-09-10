A few showers have come and gone today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For this evening we will continue to see partly cloudy skies with rain chances continuing until midnight tonight. These showers and storms will be very hit or miss across the area. For tonight we will be left with some mostly clear skies and our low will in the mid to low 70s. Then tomorrow we have a very slim chance for an isolated shower, only about a 10% chance. With our high for the day being in the mid 90s. And we will see some mostly cloudy skies.