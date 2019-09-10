Humane Society of Wichita County receives donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Humane Society has received a nice financial boost by a local business.
Texoma Community Credit Union officials handed over a large check for $7,500 to help the Humane Society with a new project.
These funds are supporting the, “Raise the ‘Woof,’” program that will help the Humane Society with renovating their facilities.
These donations were collected by the Credit Union’s customers, who wanted to lend a helping hand to this cause.
For more information you can always check out the Humane Society’s website or Facebook page.
