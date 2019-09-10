Jalyn Marks named Blitz on 6 player of week, Nick Slaggle up for Mr. Texas player of week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
BLITZ ON 6 PLAYER OF THE WEEK
City View’s Jalyn Marks put on a clinic in the Mustangs blowout 47-6 win over Ponder.
Marks had 271 yards and four touchdowns in the game.
He was responsible for 90% of their yards through the air, being the recipient for four of the five touchdown passes his brother, Isaiah Marks, threw.
DAVE CAMPBELL’S TEXAS FOOTBALL MR. TEXAS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
In the 40-34 win over Quanah, Seymour’s Nick Slaggle had 378 yards and three touchdowns through the air, he ran for 59 yards and a touchdown and had 225 return yards and a touchdown.
He also picked off a Quanah pass.
Slaggle had 662 all-purpose yards and 5 scores.
He is one of ten players statewide up for the Mr. Texas Football player of the week and you can vote for Slaggle on https://www.texasfootball.com/
