The Kitchen talks Texoma Gives change donation event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pam Hughes is with us to talk to about Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers and their Texoma Gives change donation event that will also be happening on Thursday, September 12.
While you can still donate to the group via the Texoma Gives website, they will also be holding an event titled, “A Heart Full of Change.”
This event allows people who can’t meet the $25 minimum online donation to still participate in donating to the The Kitchen of Wichita Falls, who provide the Meals on Wheels program as well as others.
To donate you’ll just drop off change in the Texoma Gives heart in the parking lot at 1000 Burnett St. Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Other locations you can donate at include:
Blaine Purcell, MD - 2601 Harrison St.
Brian’s Plumbing - 901 Ohio Ave.
Cavendars - 3905 Lawrence Rd.
Danny Foix Exxon - 2620 Southwest Pkwy.
8th Street Coffee House -710 8th St.
Fill and Chill 1 and 2 - 1508 Southwest Pkwy. and 3120 Northwest Fwy., respectively.
Kell Optical - 1708 Kell W Blvd.
Natural Grocers - 3910 Lawrence Rd.
Sewell Toyota - 2213 Old Jacksboro Hwy.
Star Brite Cleaners 1 and 2 - 4304 Kemp Blvd. and 3200 Seymour Hwy., respectively.
Stone Oven Pizza - 2617 Plaza Pkwy. #610
The Shoe Closet - 2912 Garnett Ave.
They will accept other businesses interested in being change drop off stations, businesses are asked to contact Pam at (940)-733-1108.
Donations from the, “A Heart Full of Change,” event will go to The Kitchen’s Weekend Meal Program, which launched 3 years ago through Texoma Gives.
The Kitchen would also like to ask members in our community to consider becoming a member of their Lunch Brunch Society, by donating monthly or a one-time donation any time of the year.
You can always find more information about Meals on Wheels and other programs offered by The Kitchen on their website.
