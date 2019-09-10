New Children’s Exhibit at Museum of North Texas History

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Madeleine Calcote is here to talk about the Grand Opening of the new Children’s Exhibit at the Museum of North Texas History and also about Texoma Gives both are happening on September 12, this Thursday.
While Texoma Gives, a local non-profit donation event, will kick off at 6:00 a.m. bright and early online, the Grand Opening of the Children’s Exhibit will be at 10:00 a.m. and they will stay open until 7:00 p.m. that evening.
The Museum of North Texas History is located at 720 Indiana Ave in Wichita Falls, Texas.
They will be serving cookies and punch throughout the day.
Executive Director, Madeleine Calcote says, “This project has been a dream for a long time, and it has taken countless hours of work by staff, board members and volunteers to get to this wonderful moment.”
Last year during Texoma Gives the Museum of North Texas History was fundraising for this exhibit, this time around they are able to give back to the kids in our communities by opening the Children’s Exhibit after 2 years of planning and production.
This exhibit will have interactive features that will cover the history of the military and even the history of trains in North Texas.
The Museum of North Texas History was founded by a group of individuals who thought that the history of North Texas should be preserved and exhibited so that the community could engage with it. In 2001, the Museum of North Texas History opened at 720 Indiana Ave. in downtown Wichita Falls as the only general history museum in town.
Their mission is to collect, preserve, exhibit and interpret the history of North Texas and inspire an interest in history for the education and enrichment of people of all ages.
For more information you can always check out the Museum website, Facebook page or contact the Museum of North Texas History directly at director@museumofnorthtexashistory.org or by calling (940)-322-7628.
