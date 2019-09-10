Sen. Fallon announces possible run for U.S. Senate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The state senator with ties to Texoma, Pat Fallon, could make a run for Senator John Cornyn’s spot in the U.S. Senate.
From his Facebook page Monday night:
“Tonight, we announced we’re exploring a run for the United States Senate. Texas needs a strong conservative who has the passion, energy & commitment to listen & learn from constituents first before we can lead.”
Fallon began his political career in 2009 with a spot on the Frisco City Council.
In March of 2018, he beat incumbent Craig Estes for the Republican nomination of State District 30 and defeated Democrat Kevin Lopez in the November 2018 general election.
For more on Fallon’s recent visit to Wichita Falls, click here.
