Stray thunderstorm possible Tuesday afternoon, otherwise windy and warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some new developments in this week’s forecast includes a stray thunderstorm today and a cold front that brings better rain chances Thursday night into Friday. Monday’s high in Wichita Falls was 97 degrees. Tuesday will be similar with gusty south winds and highs in the mid 90s. Also, a stray thunderstorm is possible in the heat of the afternoon. Most of us won’t see rain. Mid 90s are a safe bet for high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.