Tech for Teens kickoff meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first student and parents’ meeting for Tech for Teens is Tuesday, September 10, at 6:30 p.m. on the MSU Texas campus in Bolin Hall Room 109.
Tech for Teens is a non-profit coding education program that offers free computer science classes to students in the WFISD area from fourth grade to high school.
Sonya Ganeshram is a Senior at Hirschi High School. She is the founder of Tech for Teens and is excited to celebrate its 5th year.
Organizers are asking people wanting to participate in the meeting to fill out a registration form and visit their Facebook Page for more information.
You can also visit the Event Page on Facebook.
