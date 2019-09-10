Trooper of the Year presentation ceremony

On April 26, 2018, Anthony L. Carter kidnapped Kaylea Renee Butts in Norman, Oklahoma. The pair traveled to Wichita County, Texas where a vehicle chase involving several law enforcement agencies went on for about 35 miles, and reached speeds up to 150 mph. Near the end of the chase Corporal Moer was the lead unit. After successfully deploying spike strips Carter’s car came to a complete stop, Ms. Butts exited the vehicle and was then chased, tackled, and stabbed repetely with a large knife by Carter. Realizing that minutes mattered, Corporal Moer fired his pistol at Carter from about 40 yards away. Corporal Moer’s shot hit Carter, thus briefly delaying the assault. Trooper Aaron Clopton arrived at the scene, exited his vehicle with his patrol rifle. Corporal Moer and Trooper Clopton quickly moved towards Carter and Ms. Butts. Corporal Moer gave verbal commands for Carter to stop, however, he did not comply and continued to stab Ms. Butts. Both Corporal Moer and Trooper Clopton fired their weapons at Carter to stop the aggravated assault. Carter eventually fell off Ms. Butts and died, ending the attack. Corporal Moer had fired his pistol 11 times striking Carter with each round. After deciding that Carter was no longer a threat, Corporal Moer returned to Ms. Butts and started to provide first aid along with other first responders until EMS arrived and transported Ms. Butts to a hospital. Ms. Butts received about 13 stab wounds and lost around 5 pints of blood, but thanks to the quick actions of Corporal Moer to stop Carter’s assault, she was a survivor and she recovered substantially from her wounds.