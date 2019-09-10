What lies ahead politically for Sen. Pat Fallon?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - District 30 State Senator Pat Fallon has his eye on a run for U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s place in the Senate.
Fallon posted late last night on his Facebook page:
In March of 2018, he beat the incumbent Craig Estes for the Republican nomination of State District 30 and defeated Kevin Lopez in a general election later that year in November of 2018.
Dr. Steve Garrison, of Midwestern State University’s political science program, joined us in studio today to talk about what the future may hold for Fallon in politics.
