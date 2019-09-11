Animal Ordinance feedback deadline Thursday

Animal Ordinance feedback deadline Thursday
The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)
By Katelyn Fox | September 11, 2019 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:57 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Through stakeholder meetings and public comment, the City of Wichita Falls Animal Ordinance has been revised in a draft.

Some of the changes include redefining what constitutes an animal foster home:

The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019.
The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)

Other changes focused on marking feral cats:

The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019.
The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)

They also redefined what constitutes a Rescue Group and who they register with to qualify:

The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019.
The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)
The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019.
The City of Wichita Falls has revised the Animal Ordinance draft. Changes are highlighted in yellow. They will allow public feedback on the changes through September 12, 2019. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)

There are other drafted changes that you can review in the link provided above, on the City of Wichita Falls website.

You can fill out a feedback form on the City of Wichita Falls website.

They are allowing public feedback on this draft of the ordinance through Thursday, September 12.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.