Boomtown Rodeo this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chloe Morrison and Jaci Knox, from the Red River Riding Association, joined us in studio today to talk about the Boomtown Rodeo happening this Friday and Saturday.
Before the rodeo on Saturday there will be a parade in Downtown Burkburnett that will start at 4:00 p.m. Following the parade they will have a Rodeo Feed.
Both September 13 and 14, at the Red River Riding Association Rodeo Grounds in Burkburnett, the rodeos, hosted by Flying C Rodeo Company, will get under way at 7:30 p.m.
Adult advanced admission is $8, at the gate adults are $10, kids 12 and under are just $5, toddlers aged 0 to 3 get in for free.
Rodeo Tickets are available to purchase at Double D’s in Burkburnett, Scott Shots in Burkburnett or from any Queen or Princess Contestant.
Some of the events taking place at the Boomtown Rodeo include:
- Bareback Bronc Riding
- Bull Riding
- Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing
- Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping
- Ranch Bronc Riding
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Steer Wrestling
- Team Roping
- Tie Down Roping
This event is sanctioned by CRRA and UPRA
The Boomtown Rodeo is a part of the Oklahoma Outlaw Spirit Series and an American Hat Series Rodeo.
The Boomtown Rodeo is also known as the Burburnett Pro Rodeo.
RRRA Rodeo Grounds are located at FM1177 in Burkburnett, Texas.
After the rodeo there will be a dance starting around 10:00 p.m. that will have a $5 entry at the door, or $4 if you buy your ticket at the Rodeo Gates.
You can always visit their website or Facebook page for more information or you can call Becky King at (940)-337-2633.
