Christ Academy raising money for Blended Learning Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kim McClellan from Christ Academy joined Jake in studio today to talk about their campaign for Texoma Gives, which starts bright and early at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, September 12.
Last year through Texoma Gives, they received over $25,000 from donations and prizes.
Christ Academy is asking for donations this year to help them raise funds for the construction of their Blended Learning Center.
Donations can be made online through the Texoma Gives website or on the Christ Academy website all day Thursday.
The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the area together for one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma non-profits.
This initiative, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation (WFACF), provides an online location to find and support non-profit organizations whose missions align with your passion.
These monetary donations make non-profits stronger and stronger non-profits make our community stronger.
For more information about Christ Academy you can always visit their website or Facebook page.
