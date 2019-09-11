City View’s Genetic Connection

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City View Mustangs have become one of the most explosive offenses in Texoma.
The Mustangs have averaged 46 points in their first two games, thanks in large part to the connection between Isaiah and Jayln Marks.
“They have great chemistry between the two and I think alot of that goes to just playing together since they were little," City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said.
“We’ve been playing together since we were 5 years old," City View’s senior WR Jayln Marks said. "So it’s nothing new, we know what’s going down.”
The bond between brothers is a unique one and when that bond is between the quarterback and wide receiver it can bring a great product on the field.
For the Marks brothers, they say its that connection that helped Jayln score four of Isaiah’s five passing touchdowns against Ponder.
“When I throw the ball," City View junior QB Isaiah Marks said. "I don’t have to worry about is he going to catch it, we just have the chemistry to know he’s going to get it.”
“We know what we are going to do," Jayln Marks said. "I don’t have to tell him, hey I’m going to do this. He really already knows and I already know what he’s doing.
"I don’t know, it’s blood.”
Last year, Jayln went down early in the season with an injury taking away the majority of the year for the Marks brothers to play together.
Now with both healthy, they are ready for one final season on the field together.
“Finally I’m back out here instead of sitting on the sidelines," Jayln Marks said. "Something about this year, I feel good.”
“It’s great, especially because it’s his senior year," Isaiah Marks said. "I feel like I’m playing like it’s my senior year too. I’m trying to get it together, go to the playoffs. We are just communicating and playing well.”
City View will travel to Seymour for the Blitz on 6 Game of the Week on Friday at 7:30.
