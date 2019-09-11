FSA accepting emergency loan applications

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for emergency farm loans for farmers who suffered from physical and production losses.
Generally, this means farmers who have lost at least 30% of their production due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding beginning May 7 through June 9, 2019 in Wichita and Wilbarger Counties are eligible for FSA loans.
FSA Farm Loan Manager, Matt Eakin, asks farmers to apply soon.
Eakin said, “We hope farmers will get their applications in early rather than waiting until near the deadline, which is April 13, 2020. The longer they wait, the more chance there is for long delays. If the applications come in early, we can avoid backlogs and speed up the process.”
Proceeds from crop insurance are taken into consideration when determining eligibility.
The FSA office is at 5015 College Dr. Rm 1 in Vernon, TX 76384. The telephone number is (940) 553-4394 extension 2.
