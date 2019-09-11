9/11 5K memorial run donates to victims fund

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Each of the 2,983 victims of 9/11 had their names read aloud this morning at the 9/11 Memorial in downtown Manhattan.
Here at home, the Sheppard Non-Commissioned Officer Academy hosted a memorial 5K run on the 18th anniversary of 9/11/01 to commemorate the memory of the firefighters, police officers, first responders, and innocent civilians who lost their lives on that tragic Tuesday morning.
They started at the Hotter’N Hell offices, with opening remarks beginning at 7:30 a.m., and used the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail.
There was no cost to participate, however donations were appreciated. All proceeds were sent to the 9/11 Memorial Fund.
Many current first responders were there to participate, as they do in remembrance almost every year.
Photojournalist Vincent Sargent was there this morning and gives us a look at the memorial run.
